Oct 8 Aktia Bank Abp :
* Agreement on aquisition of minority shares in Aktia REMB by Aktia Bank and subsequent
merger
* Signed agreement terminates co-operation between Aktia Bank and Savings banks and POP
Banks in refinancing through covered bonds
* Acquisition of shares will not take place until financial statements of Aktia Real Estate
Mortgage Bank for 2016 have been completed
* Group's equity will decrease by about 65 million euros ($73 million)
* Acquisition of minority shares in aktia real estate mortgage bank will have no effect on
aktia's result
* This will have no effect on Aktia's shareholders share of equity
($1 = 0.8855 euros)
