* Agreement on aquisition of minority shares in Aktia REMB by Aktia Bank and subsequent merger

* Signed agreement terminates co-operation between Aktia Bank and Savings banks and POP Banks in refinancing through covered bonds

* Acquisition of shares will not take place until financial statements of Aktia Real Estate Mortgage Bank for 2016 have been completed

* Group's equity will decrease by about 65 million euros ($73 million)

* Acquisition of minority shares in aktia real estate mortgage bank will have no effect on aktia's result

* This will have no effect on Aktia's shareholders share of equity

