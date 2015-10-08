BRIEF-Chemed Corp CEO Kevin Mcnamara's 2016 compensation $6.5 mln
Chemed corp - ceo kevin mcnamara's total compensation for 2016 was $6.5 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
Oct 8 Lidds AB :
Patent Office of Japan has granted LIDDS patent for the method used in the treatment of prostate cancer with the drug Liproca Depot Notification from the Japanese Patent Office concerns patent application JP/2011/528233 entitled "Injector Device"
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds