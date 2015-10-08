BRIEF-China Resources Land entered into a compensation agreement
* Shenzhen Sungang China Resources Land Development Co. and China Resources Ng Fung Meat Products entered into a compensation agreement
Oct 8 Standard & Poor's:
* Deutsche Bank ratings unaffected by goodwill write-down and further litigation provisions
* Says although the new strategy could cause the rating anchor to fall to 'bbb+' from 'a-', the stable outlook indicates it would likely affirm current counterparty credit ratings in these circumstances Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 Brian Joffe, the founder of South Africa's Bidvest, will list a 2 billion rand ($150 million) investment firm, Long4Life, on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange next week, the firm said in a pre-listing statement on Friday.