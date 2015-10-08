Oct 8 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA :

* Approves demerger plan together with Norbepa Inversiones SL, Inversiones Clidia SL

* Approves plan of dissolution without liquidation of Inversiones Clidia

* Juan Lopez-Belmonte Lopez to temporarily cease executive functions in Rovi, remains chairman

* Lopez-Belmonte Encina family, owner of Norbepa Inversiones and Inversiones Clidia, holds indirectly 69.64 percent in Rovi

