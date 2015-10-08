BRIEF-Chemed Corp CEO Kevin Mcnamara's 2016 compensation $6.5 mln
* Chemed corp - ceo kevin mcnamara's total compensation for 2016 was $6.5 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
Oct 8 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA :
* Approves demerger plan together with Norbepa Inversiones SL, Inversiones Clidia SL
* Approves plan of dissolution without liquidation of Inversiones Clidia
* Juan Lopez-Belmonte Lopez to temporarily cease executive functions in Rovi, remains chairman
* Lopez-Belmonte Encina family, owner of Norbepa Inversiones and Inversiones Clidia, holds indirectly 69.64 percent in Rovi
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds