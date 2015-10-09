BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals FY operating revenues up 11.6 pct at 67.7 million euros
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)
Oct 9 Fagron NV :
* Says realizes turnover growth of 3.5 pct for 3rd quarter of 2015
* Q3 revenue is 113.5 million euros ($128.1 million) versus 110.9 million euros a year ago
* Expects to achieve turnover of between 470 and 480 million euros in 2015 with REBITDA of between 105 and 115 million euros
March 24 MedFirst Healthcare Services Inc : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.2 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/LQUGr2 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)