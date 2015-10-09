Oct 9 Fagron NV :

* Says realizes turnover growth of 3.5 pct for 3rd quarter of 2015

* Q3 revenue is 113.5 million euros ($128.1 million) versus 110.9 million euros a year ago

* Expects to achieve turnover of between 470 and 480 million euros in 2015 with REBITDA of between 105 and 115 million euros

