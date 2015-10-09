BRIEF-Unipol proposes dividend of EUR 0.18/shr
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share
Oct 9 Tryg :
* Says keeps 2017 financial targets
* Third quarter pretax profit 244 million Danish crowns ($36.9 million) vs 538 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll
* Says results for the third quarter were impacted by a 9 percent drop in equity index (MSCI) that triggered a loss on equities which contributed to a negative return on Tryg's investment portfolio of almost 400 million Danish crowns
* Says third quarter combined ratio 83.5 versus 85.3 seen in a Reuters poll
* Says third quarter combined ratio 83.5 versus 85.3 seen in a Reuters poll
* Third quarter profit after tax 155 million crowns versus 410 million seen in a Reuters poll
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors