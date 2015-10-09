Oct 9 Raisio Oyj :

* Intends to restructure its UK cereal business

* Will enter into a consultation process in UK concerning employees and activities of Southall site

* Consultation process in line with British legislation concerns 99 employees at Southall site

* Is considering a proposal to relocate or outsource manufacturing, whilst considering a possible site closure

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)