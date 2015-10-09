Oct 9 Heimstaden AB :

* Says will together with Aptare Fastigheter AB through the newly-formed company Heimstaden Projektutveckling AB develop housing in growth areas in Sweden

* Heimstaden Projektutveckling will be equally owned by Heimstaden AB and Aptare Fastigheter AB Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)