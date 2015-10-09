Oct 9 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Signs fifth iGamingCloud agreement

* Has signed an agreement with www.11.lv to migrate both their casino and sport services onto GIG's iGaming Cloud (iGC) platform service in Q1 2016

* Combined annual contribution from five agreements adds up to around 1.8 million euros ($2.03 million)

