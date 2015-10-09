Oct 9 Holdsport Ltd :

* Sales up 11.9 pct to R758.0 million for six months ended Aug. 31

* Six month core headline earnings per share up 27.1 pct to 221.1 cents

* Operating profit up 25.2 pct to R123.7 million

* Like-for-like retail sales grew by 10.5 pct while retail divisions experienced price inflation of about 8.9 pct for the period

* Interim gross dividend up 41.2 pct to 120 cents per share

* H1 net debt of R92.6 million at end of period was 3.1 pct higher than R89.8 million at end of prior comparable period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)