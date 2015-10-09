Oct 9 Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Says Next and Ngoc Minh Dinh have agreed to terminate royalty payments to be made under agreement of May 8, 2008

* Company and Ngoc Minh Dinh have agreed that it is in best interest of both parties to terminate annual payment under agreement against a one time payment of 9.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1.17 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1452 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)