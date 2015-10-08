Oct 8 Zenitel NV :

* Announces frame agreement with Johan Sverdrup, one of the five largest oil fields on the Norwegian continental shelf

* Says to have won frame agreement for PAGA Bulk and will provide high quality speakers from DNH and Bartec Flashing Beacons

* Frame agreements will run until 2020 and include option for Statoil to utilize agreements for deliveries to Johan Castberg field