UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 8 Benchmark Holdings Plc :
* Has become aware of speculation and confirms it is contemplating potential acquisition which would constitute a reverse takeover
* Company's shares will be suspended until such time as an admission document is published
* Will update shareholders with further information in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.