UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 8 Melexis NV :
* Has signed an agreement with Sony to further expand time-of-flight offering for automobile safety and infotainment markets
* Melexis will enter into a license agreement with Sony for DepthSenseRM time-of-flight sensor technology upon Sony's acquisition of SoftKinetic
* Products derived from this collaboration will be fabricated at Sony's wafer fabrication facility in image sensor technology Source text: bit.ly/1QahOkD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.