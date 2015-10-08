UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 8 Russian Aquaculture :
* Says Maksim Vorobev as part of deoffshorization process bought 30.47 pct stake in company from his unit RS Group LTD and owns 31.5 pct stake in company as a result Source text: bit.ly/1OnBy6J
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.