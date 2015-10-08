UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 8 Miraculum SA :
* Its shareholder meeting resolves to lower capital by 9.1 million zlotys to 18.2 million zlotys ($4.84 million)
* To raise capital by 9.1 million zlotys via a series U share issue which will be offered in a private subscription to an undisclosed investor
* The proceeds from the share issue to be used for reducing indebtedness and making investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7623 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.