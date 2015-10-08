Oct 8 Miraculum SA :

* Its shareholder meeting resolves to lower capital by 9.1 million zlotys to 18.2 million zlotys ($4.84 million)

* To raise capital by 9.1 million zlotys via a series U share issue which will be offered in a private subscription to an undisclosed investor

* The proceeds from the share issue to be used for reducing indebtedness and making investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7623 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)