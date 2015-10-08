UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 8 Technical Olympic SA :
* Says the ERGOSE SA board has rejected the transparency objections against the company being assigned a 175.5 million euro ($197.44 million) railway project
* Says its Porto Karras SA unit is assigned with the railway project offering 36.78 percent discount on the initial study budget
* Says the project is for constructing a new double railway line at the Psathopyrgos-Rio section
Source text: bit.ly/1FUETaJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.