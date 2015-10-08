BRIEF-GET Holdings says Kuang Hao Kun Giovanni resigned as Chairman
* Kuang hao kun giovanni has resigned as an executive director, chairman
Oct 8 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :
* Appoints Khaled Galal Guirguis Bishara as chairman of the board
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kuang hao kun giovanni has resigned as an executive director, chairman
* Non-fulfillment of profit guarantee in respect of acquisition of 70% equity interest in million fortune international investment