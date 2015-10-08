Oct 8 RusHydro :

* Says will conduct additional share issue with participation of VTB Bank for up to 85 billion roubles ($1.37 billion) for restructuring of RAO Energy Systems of East debt

* RusHydro and VTB Bank will sign a five-year forward contract on the newly issued shares with total value of 85 billion roubles

* In case the bank sells the this stake and/or upon expiration of contract RusHydro will reimburse VTB the shortfall between estimated and forward price of the stake in case this difference is negative, or VTB Bank will reimburse the difference to RusHydro in case this difference is positive

* At the second stage of the transaction to fulfill RusHydro's potential obligations, RAO Energy Systems of East will issue bonds with total par value of up to 85 billion roubles maturing in 12 years from the date of placement, guaranteed by RusHydro

* At the third stage, in the event RusHydro is to reimburse a negative difference between estimated and forward price of the stake, the funds for such reimbursement might be raised through placement of the necessary amount of bonds issued by RAO Energy Systems of East, including to VTB Bank