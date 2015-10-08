Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 8 MAX21 Management und Beteiligungen AG :
* Completes acquisition of LSE Leading Security Experts GmbH
* To increase share capital against contribution in kind from 9,716,106.00 euros ($11 million) by 959,239.00 euros to 10,675,345.00 euros by issuing 959,239 new shares Source text - bit.ly/1L8T6xy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order