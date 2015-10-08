UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 8 Ucar SA :
* H1 net income group share 350,000 euros ($394,590) versus 341,000 euros a year ago
* H1 operating income 491,000 euros versus 439,000 euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.