BRIEF-Chemed Corp CEO Kevin Mcnamara's 2016 compensation $6.5 mln
* Chemed corp - ceo kevin mcnamara's total compensation for 2016 was $6.5 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 8 Fermentalg SA :
* Accelerates its marketing calendar for ARA (omega-6)
* A new technique for identifying microalgae which produce fatty acids has allowed the company to accelerate the discovery of new strains
* Due to new strains identified, Fermentalg sees first sales in the next few months
Oct 8 Fermentalg SA :
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds