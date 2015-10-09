BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals FY operating revenues up 11.6 pct at 67.7 million euros
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)
Oct 9 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Announces initiation of safety and immunogenicity study of ebola vaccine regimen in Sierra Leone
* First volunteers have received their initial vaccine dose
* Study is designed to evaluate safety and immunogenicity of combination regimen
Study being initiated on parallel track with multiple ongoing phase 1 and 2 studies across U.S., Europe and Africa to support licensure of vaccine regimen
March 24 MedFirst Healthcare Services Inc : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.2 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/LQUGr2 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)