Oct 9 ISA Holdings Ltd :

* Turnover and gross profit increased by 12 pct to R45 million and R19 million respectively for six months ended Aug. 31, 2015

* Total comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders increased by 27 pct to R9.6 million

* Remain optimistic about our long-term prospects as key drivers of it security market remain robust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)