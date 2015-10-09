Oct 9 Synectics Plc :

* Nigel Poultney, finance director, will be retiring from company's board, and from role of finance director, at end of current financial year on 30 November 2015

* On 1 December 2015, Mike Stilwell, currently Synectics' group financial controller, will be appointed to board and promoted to role of finance director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)