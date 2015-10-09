Oct 9 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Total new sales in September were 77.6 million Norwegian crowns ($9.6 million) compared to 106.9 million crowns in same period last year

* New sales in 2015 have been on average 81.8 million crowns per month, and has now reached a total of 736.3 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1173 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)