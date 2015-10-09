Oct 9 OGK-2 PJSC :

* Says approves sale of 100 percent stakes in Novomuchurinskoye ATP LLC and Chayka LLC through open tenders with initial prices of RUB 59 million ($964,170.45) and RUB 47.4 million respectively

* Says approves acquisition of 45.5046 percent stake in OGK-Investproyekt from Mosenergo Source text - bit.ly/1Rxcp84

Source text - bit.ly/1Rxcp84

($1 = 61.1925 roubles)