BRIEF-Unipol proposes dividend of EUR 0.18/shr
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 9 OGK-2 PJSC :
* Says approves sale of 100 percent stakes in Novomuchurinskoye ATP LLC and Chayka LLC through open tenders with initial prices of RUB 59 million ($964,170.45) and RUB 47.4 million respectively
* Says approves acquisition of 45.5046 percent stake in OGK-Investproyekt from Mosenergo Source text - bit.ly/1Rxcp84
Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.1925 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors