Oct 9 Emlak Konut REIT :

* Says Jan-Sept sales of 8,106 independent units for 4.77 billion lira ($1.65 billion) (excluding VAT)

* Says Sept. sales of 1,087 independent units for 642.7 million lira (excluding VAT)

* Sales have been realized above the targeted figures in the third quarter of 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8985 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)