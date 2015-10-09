BRIEF-Unipol proposes dividend of EUR 0.18/shr
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share
Oct 9 Emlak Konut REIT :
* Says Jan-Sept sales of 8,106 independent units for 4.77 billion lira ($1.65 billion) (excluding VAT)
* Says Sept. sales of 1,087 independent units for 642.7 million lira (excluding VAT)
* Sales have been realized above the targeted figures in the third quarter of 2015
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors