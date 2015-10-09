BRIEF-Unipol proposes dividend of EUR 0.18/shr
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 9 Catena AB :
* Buys terminal in Växjö for 80 million Swedish crowns ($9.75 million) from Midroc
* Lease contract expires in 2022 with annual rental income of 6.4 million crowns
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors