Oct 9 Poyry Oyj :

* Awarded EPCM services assignment by Suominen for a new wetlaid production line in USA

* Value of order is not disclosed

* Order will be recognised within regional operations business line order stock in Q3 2015

* Investment is expected to create at least 25 jobs at Suominen Bethune plant

* Says new line is anticipated to be installed in H2 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)