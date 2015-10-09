Oct 9 SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd

* Entered into deal with to acquire 50% of shares and claims in Graduare Mauritius, Ancona Mauritius and Premier LM&C Mauritius collectively

* Aggregate acquisition value of $46.7 million equivalent to about R635.1 million at blended property yield of 8.73%

* Effective date of proposed transaction is anticipated to be on or about 1 November 2015