BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat mulls issuance of up to 3.5 mln shares
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
Oct 9 Lokum Deweloper SA:
* Sets maximum price in IPO in individual investors tranche at 20 zlotys ($5.4) per share Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 3.7120 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.