BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat mulls issuance of up to 3.5 mln shares
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
Oct 9 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :
* Decision by the Danish Appeals Permission Board
* Says Danish Appeals Permission Board has decided that the case below can be brought before the Danish Supreme Court by the Public Prosecutor for Special Economic and International Crime (SØIK)
* In a principal case, SØIK indicted in 2013 Ringkjøbing Landbobank and one of the bank's employees for participation in price manipulation and for breaching the duty to notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority under Section 37(6) of the Danish Securities Trading Act
* The case concerned one stock exchange transaction totalling 30,000 Danish crowns ($4,566.77) in a highly illiquid property bond made in late 2011
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.