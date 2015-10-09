Oct 9 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* Decision by the Danish Appeals Permission Board

* Says Danish Appeals Permission Board has decided that the case below can be brought before the Danish Supreme Court by the Public Prosecutor for Special Economic and International Crime (SØIK)

* In a principal case, SØIK indicted in 2013 Ringkjøbing Landbobank and one of the bank's employees for participation in price manipulation and for breaching the duty to notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority under Section 37(6) of the Danish Securities Trading Act

* The case concerned one stock exchange transaction totalling 30,000 Danish crowns ($4,566.77) in a highly illiquid property bond made in late 2011

