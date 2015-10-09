BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat mulls issuance of up to 3.5 mln shares
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
Oct 9 ABS Investment SA :
* Management approves buyback of up to 1.6 million own shares representing 20 percent of capital to be conducted on NewConnect and outside market
* Plans to allocate up to 1 million zlotys to repurchase of its shares outside market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.