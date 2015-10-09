BRIEF-Kingboard Chemical says FY net profit surged 205% to HK$5,026.8 million
* Board has proposed a final dividend of hk70 cents per share
Oct 9 Oasis Crescent Property Fund
* Distribution per unit for interim financial period ended 30 september 2015 is anticipated to increase by between 17% and 27%
* Increase in distribution per unit to 57,3 - 62,2 cents is mainly as a result of increases in rental income received
* Says Yichang-based investment company ups 5 percent stake in the co, and is holding 10 percent stake