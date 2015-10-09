BRIEF-Kingboard Chemical says FY net profit surged 205% to HK$5,026.8 million
* Board has proposed a final dividend of hk70 cents per share
Oct 9 International Personal Finance Plc
* Entered into arrangement with Citigroup to repurchase on its behalf ordinary shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Board has proposed a final dividend of hk70 cents per share
* Says Yichang-based investment company ups 5 percent stake in the co, and is holding 10 percent stake