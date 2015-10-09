BRIEF-Western Energy says increased support for combination with Savanna Energy
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces increased support for combination with Savanna Energy Services Corp.
Oct 9 Realia Business SA :
* Appoints Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann as new CEO
* Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann was a general director in Inmuebles Carso SAB de CV until 2015
* Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann is among others, member of the board in Minera Frisco SAB de CV, Elementia SA, FCC SA, Cementos Portland SA
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces increased support for combination with Savanna Energy Services Corp.
* FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation for Rituxan (rituximab) in Pemphigus Vulgaris