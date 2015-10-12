BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Oct 12 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Enters land use agreement with Knivsta municipality regarding 200 homes
* Agreement concerns part of property Ängby 1:1 in central Knivsta
* Company intends to erect residential units in apartment buildings
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.