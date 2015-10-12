UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 Verimark Holdings Ltd
* Condensed unaudited consolidated results for the six months ended 31 August 2015
* Revenue up 0.5% to R183.5 million (2014: R182.6 million) for six months ended 31 August 2015
* Headline loss per share at (3.6) cents (2014: (3.7) cents) for six months ended 31 August 2015
* Not to declare a dividend.
* Continued focus and proven record of expanding its innovative product range should benefit its sales growth
* Board is therefore confident that medium- and long-term prospects of Verimark remain positive. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.