Oct 12 Glencore Plc

* Proposed sale of Cobar and/or Lomas Bayas Copper Mines

* Glencore will issue an update only in event a sale is agreed or disclosure is otherwise required

* Sale process is in response to glencore receiving a number of unsolicited expressions of interest for these mines from various potential buyers

* Will allow potential buyers to bid to purchase either one or both of mines and may or may not result in a sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: