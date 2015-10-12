UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 Glencore Plc
* Proposed sale of Cobar and/or Lomas Bayas Copper Mines
* Glencore will issue an update only in event a sale is agreed or disclosure is otherwise required
* Sale process is in response to glencore receiving a number of unsolicited expressions of interest for these mines from various potential buyers
* Will allow potential buyers to bid to purchase either one or both of mines and may or may not result in a sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.