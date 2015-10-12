UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 Grafton Group Plc :
* Roderick Ryan, currently chairman of audit and risk committee and senior independent director, will step down from board on Dec. 31, 2015
* Ryan will be succeeded as chairman of audit and risk committee by Paul Hampden Smith, who joined board in August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.