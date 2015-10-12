BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Oct 12 Sefton Resources Inc :
* Prospective replacement nominated advisor introduced by proposed new directors has decided not to proceed
* Allenby Capital Limited, co's existing nominated advisor, has confirmed to Board that it will continue to act and support current board
* Allenby Capital Limited, co's existing nominated advisor, has confirmed to Board that it will continue to act and support current board

* Allenby Capital Limited will resign at same time as appointment of proposed directors and resignation of Tom Milne and Keith Morris
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.