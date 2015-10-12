BRIEF-Oncosil Medical says co has been granted UK Central Ethics Approval
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 12 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Has submitted a regulatory application to European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its antiseptic chlorhexidine gel
* GSK's regulatory submission for its chlorhexidine gel will follow article 58 procedure
* EMA has granted application accelerated assessment, a process open to medicinal products of major public health interest
* If a positive scientific opinion from EMA is granted in 2016, GSK will request a Certificate Of Pharmaceutical Product (CPP) Further company coverage:
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 3 The leader of a group of U.S. House Republican conservatives said on Monday he expects to see text of a revamped bill to repeal and replace Obamacare within 24 hours.