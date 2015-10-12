Oct 12 Ffp S.A.

* Invests 28 million euros ($31.8 million) as part of Eren Renewable Energy's near 200 million euros funding round

* Has already paid first tranche of 14 million euros

* Eren RE will be able to call second 14 million euros tranche between 2016 and 2017 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)