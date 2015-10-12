Oct 12 Intracom Holdings SA :

* Says its Intrasoft unit signed a contract with Zambia Electronic Clearing House Limited (ZECHL) for the supply, installation and maintenance of the National Interbank Payment System of Zambia

* Says this seven year contract is the first implemented in Zambia Source text - bit.ly/1jjQ1Ur

