Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 12 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Says its Intrasoft unit signed a contract with Zambia Electronic Clearing House Limited (ZECHL) for the supply, installation and maintenance of the National Interbank Payment System of Zambia
* Says this seven year contract is the first implemented in Zambia Source text - bit.ly/1jjQ1Ur
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order