Oct 9 Schaeffer Dufour SA

* HGD Participations to launch simplified public tender offer for company's shares at 29 euros per share

* HGD Participations plans to launch a squeeze-out following offer

* HGD Participations currently holds 86.3 pct of the company's capital and 85.5 pct of the voting rights