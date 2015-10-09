BRIEF-Unipol proposes dividend of EUR 0.18/shr
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 9 Schaeffer Dufour SA
* HGD Participations to launch simplified public tender offer for company's shares at 29 euros per share
* HGD Participations plans to launch a squeeze-out following offer
* HGD Participations currently holds 86.3 pct of the company's capital and 85.5 pct of the voting rights Source text: bit.ly/1MhRPnK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors