Oct 9 Razgulay-Finance LLC:

* Razgulay-Finance LLC, Razgulay-Group unit, says it may not fulfill obligations under BO-03 bonds as the bonds are subject of REPO deals with SM Kapital

* The implementation of obligations to bondholders fully depend on fulfillment of obligations under REPO by SM Kapital Source text: bit.ly/1G1RJnb

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)