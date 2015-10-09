Oct 9 Briju SA :

* Buys 9 series A investment certificates representing 100 percent of investment certificates of Investors TFI SA for 90,000 zlotys ($24,209)

* The acquisition is part of the organizational changes in the company's capital group

* Says plans indirect acquisition of further issue of certificates with estimated value of 21 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7176 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)