UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 9 Briju SA :
* Buys 9 series A investment certificates representing 100 percent of investment certificates of Investors TFI SA for 90,000 zlotys ($24,209)
* The acquisition is part of the organizational changes in the company's capital group
* Says plans indirect acquisition of further issue of certificates with estimated value of 21 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7176 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.