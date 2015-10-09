Oct 9 KTG Agrar AG :

* Decided to sell its investment in Russian Sojus Group, an agricultural corporation focusing on pig production in Chernozem region

* Proceeds from sale of Sojus group will total over 20 million euros ($23 million)

* Company will focus even more strongly on cultivation of conventional and organic agricultural commodities, production of non-gmp food and generation of renewable energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)