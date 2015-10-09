BRIEF-Greentown Service Group says FY profit attributable was RMB 285.5 mln
* FY revenue achieved rmb3.72 billion, a growth of 27.5% year-on-year
Oct 9 Akcept Finance SA :
* Signs annex to factoring contract with company operating in food industry raising factoring limit to 750,000 zlotys ($201,732) from 250,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.7178 zlotys)
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.